Lockheed Martin hopes to deliver more F-35s to Australia

February 27, 2023 — 06:03 pm EST

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N is hoping to deliver more F-35 fighter planes to Australia but is waiting for the outcome of the Australian government's defence strategic review, an executive said on Tuesday.

"We hope for the opportunity to deliver additional F-35s beyond (the 72 on order)," Executive Vice President of Aeronautics business, Greg Ulmer, told reporters.

Lockheed has had initial talks with Australia about teaming the F-35 with the uncrewed Boeing BA.N Ghost Bat fighter drone but no decision has been made, Ulmer said.

Australia has the biggest F-35 fleet in the world outside the United States, with 59 fighters delivered so far.

