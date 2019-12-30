Lockheed Martin hits 2019 F-35 delivery target of 131 jets

Corrects dateline to Dec. 30 from Dec. 31

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N said on Monday it has reached its 2019 target to deliver 131 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, as the defense contractor built 47% more jets this year.

The world's largest defense contractor said that in 2020 it aims to deliver 141 F-35s.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

