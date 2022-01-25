Lockheed Martin Guides FY22 EPS Just Above Estimates, But Sees Weak Revenues - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $26.70 per share on net sales of about $66.00 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $26.28 per share on net sales of $66.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Previously, the company had said it expects net sales to decline from 2021 levels to approximately $66 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.