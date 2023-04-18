Lockheed Martin Gains After Q1 Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) are gaining more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a profit of $1.69 billion or $6.61 per share that beat estimates.

First-quarter net sales increased to $15.13 billion from $14.96 billion in the previous year. Further, the company reaffirmed 2023 financial outlook.

Currently, shares are at $505.63, up 3.27 percent from the previous close of $489.64 on a volume of 853,892.

