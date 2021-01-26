Companies
LMT

Lockheed Martin fourth-quarter profit rises 20%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp on Tuesday reported a 19.6% rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N on Tuesday reported a 19.6% rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet.

Net earnings rose to $1.79 billion, or $6.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.5 billion, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.3% to $17.03 billion.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8878;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular