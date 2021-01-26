Lockheed Martin fourth-quarter profit rises 20%

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N on Tuesday reported a 19.6% rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet.

Net earnings rose to $1.79 billion, or $6.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.5 billion, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.3% to $17.03 billion.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8878;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.