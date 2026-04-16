Is Lockheed Martin Expanding Black Hawk Helicopters With Armed Kits?

Lockheed Martin LMT is expanding the capabilities of its Black Hawk helicopter through new Armed Black Hawk kits, strengthening its position in the global rotorcraft market. Developed by its Sikorsky unit, these upgrades are designed to transform the Black Hawk into a more versatile, multi-role platform that can handle a wider range of missions with a single aircraft.



The Armed Black Hawk kits allow the helicopter to perform missions such as airmobile assault, close air support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), medical evacuation and tactical lift. This reduces the need for multiple specialized fleet, helping operators lower acquisition and maintenance costs while improving operational efficiency.



A key advantage of these kits is their modular design. Operators can choose between production-ready configurations for close support or precision strike missions, with the flexibility to upgrade later if needed. The helicopter can also be reconfigured for different missions in around three hours, allowing faster response to changing operational requirements.



The upgraded Black Hawk also offers long-term value. With strong global supply-chain support and expected service life beyond 2070, it provides meaningful savings in training, maintenance and logistics. The kits are available through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sales (DCS).



Overall, these developments show how Lockheed Martin is modernizing a proven platform to meet evolving defense needs. By combining flexibility, cost efficiency and enhanced combat capability, the Black Hawk continues to remain a reliable and future-ready solution for global military operations.

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other defense companies that are making strides in the helicopter market have been discussed below.



The Boeing Company BA: Its military rotorcraft serves the US and allied defense forces in more than 20 countries across the globe. Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment produces rotorcraft and rotary-wing programs, such as H-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache, AH-6 Little Bird and V-22 Osprey.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: Its Fire Scout is a combat-proven, autonomous helicopter system. It provides real-time intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target-acquisition, laser designation and battle management to tactical users without relying on manned aircraft or space-based assets.

The Zacks Rundown for LMT

Shares of LMT have surged 31.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.8% growth.



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The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 19.95X compared with its industry’s average of 32.72X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2026 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LMT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.