LOCKHEED MARTIN Earnings Results: $LMT Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOCKHEED MARTIN ($LMT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $7.28 per share, beating estimates of $6.41 by $0.87. The company also reported revenue of $17,963,000,000, missing estimates of $17,975,484,504 by $-12,484,504.

LOCKHEED MARTIN Insider Trading Activity

LOCKHEED MARTIN insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041

ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506

HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

LOCKHEED MARTIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,138 institutional investors add shares of LOCKHEED MARTIN stock to their portfolio, and 1,207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOCKHEED MARTIN Government Contracts

We have seen $37,775,310,293 of award payments to $LMT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

LOCKHEED MARTIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

LOCKHEED MARTIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

LOCKHEED MARTIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $544.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $476.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $548.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $580.0 on 10/30/2024

