Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns. "Following the Singapore Ministry of Health's Feb. 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the U.S. government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow," the company said in a statement. "We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to reduce its presence," it said. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/SINGAPORE AIRSHOW LOCKHEED (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.