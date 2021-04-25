Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Last week, you might have seen that Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.7% to US$377 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$16b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Lockheed Martin surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.56 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:LMT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Lockheed Martin from 19 analysts is for revenues of US$68.3b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 3.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 6.1% to US$26.62. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$68.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$26.32 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$425. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Lockheed Martin analyst has a price target of US$480 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$370. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Lockheed Martin's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 8.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Lockheed Martin.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Lockheed Martin's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Lockheed Martin has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

