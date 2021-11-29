Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $342.72, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMT was $342.72, representing a -13.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $396.99 and a 7.16% increase over the 52 week low of $319.81.

LMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and General Dynamics Corporation (GD). LMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.67. Zacks Investment Research reports LMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.7%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LMT as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an decrease of -0.11% over the last 100 days. FEDX has the highest percent weighting of LMT at 8.98%.

