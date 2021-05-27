Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $384.13, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMT was $384.13, representing a -8.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $417.62 and a 20.11% increase over the 52 week low of $319.81.

LMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and General Dynamics Corporation (GD). LMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $24.78. Zacks Investment Research reports LMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.68%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LMT as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an increase of 13.63% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of LMT at 8.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.