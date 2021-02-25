Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMT was $346.53, representing a -17.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $421.73 and a 30.22% increase over the 52 week low of $266.11.

LMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). LMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $24.3. Zacks Investment Research reports LMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.96%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LMT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 70.87% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of LMT at 6.38%.

