Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $395.02, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMT was $395.02, representing a -10.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $442.53 and a 48.44% increase over the 52 week low of $266.11.

LMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). LMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $22.82. Zacks Investment Research reports LMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.69%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LMT as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (ITA)
  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 29.57% over the last 100 days. ITA has the highest percent weighting of LMT at 7.97%.

