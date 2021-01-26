Lockheed Martin Corp. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.79 billion, or $6.38 per share. This compares with $1.50 billion, or $5.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $17.03 billion from $15.88 billion last year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.38 vs. $5.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.41 -Revenue (Q4): $17.03 Bln vs. $15.88 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.