Lockheed Martin Corp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.87 billion, or $7.58 per share. This compares with $1.91 billion, or $7.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $7.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $18.87 billion from $18.99 billion last year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.87 Bln. vs. $1.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.58 vs. $7.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.26 -Revenue (Q4): $18.87 Bln vs. $18.99 Bln last year.

