Lockheed Martin Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.684 billion, or $6.73 per share. This compares with $1.778 billion, or $6.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.695 billion or $6.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $16.878 billion from $16.583 billion last year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.684 Bln. vs. $1.778 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.73 vs. $6.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.67 -Revenue (Q3): $16.878 Bln vs. $16.583 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ~$27- $27.20 Full year revenue guidance: ~$66.250- $66.750Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.