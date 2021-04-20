Lockheed Martin Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.84 billion, or $6.56 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $6.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $16.26 billion from $15.65 billion last year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.84 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.56 vs. $6.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.30 -Revenue (Q1): $16.26 Bln vs. $15.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.00 - $26.30 Full year revenue guidance: $67.1 - $68.5 Bln

