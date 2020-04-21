Lockheed Martin Corp. Announces Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.73 billion, or $6.08 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $5.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $15.65 billion from $14.34 billion last year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.73 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.08 vs. $5.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.8 -Revenue (Q1): $15.65 Bln vs. $14.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.65 - $23.95 Full year revenue guidance: $62.25 - $64.00 Bln

