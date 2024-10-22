News & Insights

Lockheed Martin Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

October 22, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.623 billion, or $6.80 per share. This compares with $1.684 billion, or $6.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.633 billion or $6.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $17.104 billion from $16.878 billion last year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.623 Bln. vs. $1.684 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.80 vs. $6.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $17.104 Bln vs. $16.878 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.65 Full year revenue guidance: $71,250 Mln

RTTNews
