Lockheed Martin: Baseline sales through 2027 reflects low single digit growth

Sees 10-20bps improvement in segment margins per year. Sees low single digit growth CAGR in free cash flow through 2027.
- Lockheed Martin says investing heavily in autonomy, AI
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 segment op. profit $7.475B vs. prior $7.35B-$7.5B view
- Lockheed Martin reports Q3 cash from operations of $2.4B; free cash flow $2.1B
- Lockheed Martin raises FY24 EPS view to~ $26.65 from $26.10-$26.60
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 free cash flow ~$6.2B vs. prior view $6B-$6.3B
