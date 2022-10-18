Markets
LMT

Lockheed Martin Backs FY22 Outlook Below Market; Plans $14 Bln Addl. Share Buyback - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher third-quarter results, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reiterated its fiscal 2022 outlook, below market estimates.

Further, the company announced up to an additional $14 billion in share repurchase authority. The company anticipates executing a $4.0 billion accelerated share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2022 bringing total share repurchases for the year to approximately $8.0 billion.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings of about $21.55 per share, and business segment operating profit of $7.18 billion, on net sales of about $65.25 billion.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $21.67 per share on revenues of $65.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet said, "Lockheed Martin delivered a solid quarter, highlighted by strength in free cash flow, orders, and operating margins, that positions us well to achieve our full-year commitments."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular