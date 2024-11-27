Lockheed Martin awarded $579M Missile Defense Agency contract modification

Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded a contract modification with an estimated value of $579M under Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, Case JA-P-NCO with the Japan Ministry of Defense. Under this modification, the contractor will continue to develop, test and integrate equipment, material, software and hardware end items in support of the Aegis System Equipped Vessel, or ASEV, and deliver the system to Japan. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey. The period of performance for this action is from Dec. 1 through Aug. 31, 2026. The total value of the contract is increased from $963.97M to $1.54B. FMS funds in the amount of $196.43M are being obligated at the time of modification award. The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.

