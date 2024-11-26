Lockheed Martin awarded $129.69M Army contract

Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded a $129.69M firm-fixed-price contract to provide technical assistance support for the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Bahrain, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2027. FY25 missile procurement, Army funds and fiscal 2025 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $129.69M were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

