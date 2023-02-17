Lockheed Martin Awarded $1.1 Bln Contract To Integrate Weapon System Onto U.S. Navy Surface Ships

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin (LMT) a contract worth more than $2 billion, if all options are exercised, to integrate the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system onto ZUMWALT-class guided missile destroyers (DDGs).

CPS is a hypersonic boost-glide weapon system that enables long range missile flight at speeds greater than Mach 5, with high survivability against enemy defenses.

Under the contract, prime contractor Lockheed Martin will provide launcher systems, weapon control, All Up Rounds (AURs), which are the integrated missile components, and platform integration support for this naval platform.

The contract also provides for additional AURs plus canisters for the U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) testing, training and tactical employment.

