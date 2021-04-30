Lockheed Martin Announces Submission Of F-35 Best And Final Offer To Finnish Government

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said the U.S. government and the company submitted an F-35 best and final offer to the Finnish government in support of its competition to replace its current fighter fleet. The F-35 offering is a total package that includes F-35A aircraft and a sustainment solution tailored to meet Finnish security of supply requirements.

Bridget Lauderdale, F-35 Program vice president and general manager, said: "The production work will continue for more than 20 years, and the F-35 sustainment work will continue into the 2050s. Not only will Finland support its own F-35s, but it will directly support the global fleet of F-35s through the production of major components."

Lockheed Martin noted that, to date, the F-35 has been selected by 13 nations and operates from 27 bases worldwide.

