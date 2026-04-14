Markets
LMT

Lockheed Martin Announces Largest Boost In Investment In Its Venture Capital Fund

April 14, 2026 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it is increasing the capacity of its venture capital fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, from $400 million to $1 billion — an increase of 250%. Lockheed Martin will use the increase over future periods to mature critical technologies for national security, helping accelerate the most promising technologies from R&D to availability in the Defense Industrial Base.

Evan Scott, CFO, Lockheed Martin, said: "Our investments help create a pipeline of cutting-edge technologies that create a resilient industrial base, drive growth, and ultimately help the United States and its allies deter the most pressing emerging threats."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Lockheed Martin shares are down 0.14 percent to $618.69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.