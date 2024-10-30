News & Insights

Lockheed Martin Acquires Terran Orbital for Space Solutions

October 30, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

An update from Terran Orbital Corp ( (LLAP) ) is now available.

In a strategic move, Lockheed Martin has completed its acquisition of Terran Orbital, enhancing its capabilities in satellite technology and space solutions. This merger allows Lockheed Martin to integrate Terran’s innovative spacecraft platforms with its mission system expertise, aiming for rapid development and deployment of advanced spacecraft. The deal signifies a boost in manufacturing and operational efficiencies, promising more robust space solutions for commercial, civil, and national security sectors.

