Lockheed Martin To Acquire Terran Orbital - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Terran Orbital (LLAP), a provider of satellite-based solutions primarily supporting the aerospace and defense industries. The enterprise value of the deal is approximately $450 million. Lockheed Martin will acquire Terran Orbital for $0.25 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock and retire its existing debt.

Upon closing, Terran Orbital will remain a commercial merchant supplier to industry. The transaction is expected to close in fourth quarter of 2024.

