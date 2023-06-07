Lockheed (LMT) Wins Navy Deal to Support F-35 Jet Program

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Aeronautics, clinched a modification contract involving F-35 fighter aircraft. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $14.5 million, the contract is expected to be completed by December 2023. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed will offer logistics support, including ground maintenance activities, action request solution as well as depot activities for F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

The jet maker will also provide automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot and maintainer training, and training system sustainment for F-35 jets that have been already delivered.

A major portion of the work related to this deal will be carried out in Fort Worth, TX. The contract will serve the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.

Importance of F-35 for LMT

Lockheed enjoys a dominant position in the global military aircraft space with its F-35 fleet. The stealth aircraft boasts features that make it an ideal choice for many nations. The company’s constant efforts to modernize and upgrade the aircraft using advanced technologies to meet current warfare needs, boost demand significantly.

The F-35 program is the largest revenue generator for the Aeronautics business unit. It accounted for 66% of the segment’s net sales in 2022.

Lockheed has delivered 894 F-35 airplanes since the program's inception, with 345 jets in backlog till December 2022. This, along with the latest contract win, boosts sales expectations for the abovementioned segment.

LMT expects to deliver 147-153 jets per year in 2023 and 2024, and 156 jets in 2025 and beyond. This should bolster the company’s revenues from the military aircraft field.

Growth Prospects

Per Mordor Intelligence projections, the global military aircraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 4% during 2022-2031. Such projections indicate immense opportunities for Lockheed to reap the benefits of military aircraft market expansion.



Other prominent defense majors involved in the manufacturing of military aircraft are Northrop Grumman NOC, Airbus Group EADSY and Textron TXT. These companies are also expected to gain from the aforementioned market’s growth opportunities.



Since its inception, Northrop Grumman has been a pioneer in the development of manned aircraft. From fighter jets and stealth bombers to surveillance and electronic warfare, it has been providing manned solutions to customers worldwide.



The company has built some of the world’s most advanced aircraft, ranging from the innovative B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to the game-changing E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.

Its Aeronautics Systems unit is engaged in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment and modernization of advanced aircraft systems. The Mission Systems segment, on the other hand, offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems like Airborne Early Warning & Control, LONGBOW Fire Control Radar and Scalable Agile Beam Radar.

Airbus Group’s military aircraft consists of the A400M, the C295 tactical transporter, the new-generation A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and the Eurofighter, the most advanced swing-role fighter ever conceived.

The company has been providing its aircraft customers with an extended portfolio of services for more than 40 years, ranging from the training of flight and ground staff to live firing exercises anywhere around the world.

Textron’s military aircraft includes the Beechcraft T-6 training aircraft and the Beechcraft AT-6 light attack aircraft. The company also manufactures the Beechcraft Model 18 light bomber, the T-44 and T-34 training aircraft, and the T-1A jet trainer.

Its subsidiary, Able Aerospace Services provides component and maintenance, repair and overhaul services in support of commercial and military fixed and rotor-wing aircraft.

Price Movement

Shares of Lockheed have risen 3.5% in the past 12 months against the industry’s decline of 5.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

