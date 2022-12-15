Lockheed (LMT) Wins Deal to Support AH-64 Apache Helicopter

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently clinched a contract involving AH-64 Apache helicopters. The deal has been awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $67.9 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2025. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed will provide a Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor performance-based logistics program for the AH-64 Apache helicopter.

Work related to this deal will be executed in Orlando, FL.

A Brief Note on the M-TADS/PNVS Systems

The Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS), also known as Arrowhead, is an electro-optical sensor that provides enhanced situational awareness to Apache’s aircrew with greater performance and survivability. It offers long-range, precision engagement and pilotage solutions for missions conducted during the day, night or amid adverse weather conditions.

What’s Favoring Lockheed Martin?

The rising need for improved military performance, integration of high-performance miniaturized electronic systems and increasing demand for lightweight textiles are driving growth of the military sensor market. Being a prominent defense contractor in the United States, Lockheed Martin has been winning a number of contracts from the Pentagon related to sensor systems and their upgrades. The latest contract win is a bright example of that.

Looking Ahead

Per a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global military sensor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% over the 2020-2027 period. Such projections further exemplify immense opportunities for sensor manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman NOC, L3Harris Technologies ( LHX ) and Raytheon Technologies RTX to capitalize on the expanding market.

Northrop Grumman’s electro-optical/infrared sensors harness the power of light to give warfighters a 24/7 view of the battlespace and the ability to deliver effects with unprecedented precision.

Northrop Grumman boasts a long-term earnings growth of 3.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2022 sales implies an improvement of 2.4% from the 2021 reported figure.

L3Harris advanced sensors are at work in space and in the air, supporting critical voice, data and Internet communications; advanced, high-quality imagery needs; space observation; and global positioning, navigation and timing services.

L3Harris boasts a long-term earnings growth of 2.7%. LHX’s shares have gained 2.4% in the past year.

Raytheon manufactures varied military sensors like the 3rd GEN FLIR system, an advanced infrared targeting system that uses heat, not light, to see through darkness, smoke, rain, snow or fog.



Raytheon boasts a long-term earnings growth of 9.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2022 sales suggests an improvement of 4.3% from the 2021 reported figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Lockheed Martin have rallied 40.9% against the industry’s decline of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

