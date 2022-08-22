Lockheed (LMT) Wins $957M Deal for the Prototype Phase of NGAP

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT recently clinched a contract to carry out the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (“NGAP”) program. The deal was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, O.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $957 million, the contract is expected to be complete by Jul 11, 2032. The contract involves technology maturation and risk-reduction activities through design, analysis, rig testing, prototype engine testing and weapon system integration.

The work involved will further contribute to delivering capability, enabling propulsion systems for future air dominance platforms, and digitally transforming the propulsion industrial base. The work related to the deal will be performed in Palmdale, CA.

Rationale Behind the Deal

The contract is part of the U.S. Defense Department’s goal to expand the adaptive engine market. Hence, it is imperative to mention that adaptive engines equipped with advanced technologies play a critical role in the proper functioning of fighter jets.

Additionally, these include a third stream of air flow that aims at improvising propulsive efficiency and low fuel burn. Further, these are also designed to provide additional air flow through the core for higher thrust and cooling air.

Against this backdrop, the need to upgrade and improvise the F-35 with an advanced and cutting-edge technology engine, which will enhance the overall functionality of the fighter jet, has been in talks lately amid the increased geopolitical tension.

In this regard, the Department of Defense (“DOE”) has been contemplating options to equip the stealth aircraft with advanced engine capabilities and has awarded five companies in the defense landscape to develop the prototypes of the engine. The latest contract win by LMT aligns with DOE’s current plans.

Peer Involvement

Apart from Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Air Force also awarded contracts to companies, namely General ElectricGE, Raytheon Technologies’ RTX Pratt & Whitney and Northrop Grumman NOC, to develop the prototypes of an adaptive engine.

In this context, it is imperative to mention that General Electric and RTX’s Pratt & Whitney as part of the Adaptive Engine Transition Program have already come up with advanced prototypes.

The prototypes developed by GE and RTX’s Pratt & Whitney will excel in providing a 25% improvement in fuel usage coupled with a 30% augmentation in range. These also boast twice the power and thermal management capability compared with the current military propulsion systems.

Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman’s Aeronautics Systems, which is yet to come up with the prototype of the F-35 future engine, currently produces propulsion systems for the company-built Ground-based Midcourse Defense interceptor and the Trident II D-5 and Minuteman III strategic missiles.

Northrop Grumman’s efficiency in providing propulsion systems can also be gauged by the application of its five segment boosters for NASA’s Space Launch System and the main launch-abort motor and the attitude control motor for the Orion Crew Vehicle’s Launch Abort System.

With alternative options to power and upgrade the future F-35 engine, the most cost-effective propulsion system might be chosen by the DOE before any engine reaches the final production line.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of LockheedMartin have rallied 24.1% against the industry’s fall of 29.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.