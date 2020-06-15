Lockheed (LMT) Wins $183M F-35 Deal to Aid Korea Government

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Aeronautics recently won a modification contract involving its F-35 Lightning II program, to serve the Republic of Korea. Work related to this deal is expected to be completed by January 2021.

Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed will offer additional operation, security and technical services to support the F-35 Lightning II program .The entire task will be executed in Fort Worth, TX.

F-35 Attributes

Rising security threat from terrorist activities and adverse geopolitical situations have resulted in increased need for enhancing United States’ defense budget, of which combat aircraft constitutes a major portion. Given F-35’s advanced stealth capabilities, combined with fighter aircraft speed and agility, F-35 jet dominates the combat aircraft market.

Impressively, the F-35 program is supported by an international team of leading aerospace majors, which make the program reliable and attractive. Notably, Northrop Grumman NOC rendered its expertise in carrier aircraft and low-observable stealth technology to this program, while Raytheon Technologies’ RTX Pratt & Whitney offered its world renowned jet engines. On the other hand, BAE Systems’ BAESY short takeoff and vertical landing experience, and air systems sustainment supported the jet’s combat capabilities.

Lockheed sees frequent contract wins for the F-35 jets, both from Pentagon and other U.S. allies. For instance, last October, Lockheed finalized a $34-billion agreement for the production and delivery of 478 F-35s, at the lowest aircraft price in the program’s history.

Growth Prospects

Over the long run, production of F-35 jets is expected to continue steadily, given the U.S. government's current inventory target of 2,456 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy. Consequently, we expect Lockheed to witness more order inflows for F-35, which in turn should bolster this defense contractor’s top line.

Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin’s stock has gained 12.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 21.7%.

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

