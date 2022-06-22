Lockheed (LMT) Wins $131M Deal to Support ARTS-V2 Systems

Lockheed Martin Corp’s LMT business segment, Missiles and Fire Control, recently clinched a modification contract for the Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 2 (ARTS-V2). The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, UT has offered the award.

Valued at $130.5 million, the contract is expected to get completed by Jun 16, 2024. Per the terms, Lockheed is going to provide for the exercise of Options Three and Four for an additional quantity of eight ARTS-V2 systems, being produced under the basic contract.

Work related to this deal will be executed in Grand Prairie, TX.

Radars & Lockheed

With the rapid escalation of geopolitical tensions globally in recent times, developed and developing nations have been boosting their defense arsenal significantly. Radars constitute a vital part of this arsenal.



The demand for military radar systems has expanded manifold in recent times, driven by factors like the rise in the defense spending of emerging economies, an increase in regional tensions and intercountry conflicts that have boosted threats of missiles and aircraft. These, in turn, have been benefiting radar manufacturing companies like Lockheed in the form of contract wins like the latest one.

Notably, Lockheed manufactures a world-class portfolio of software-based radar systems that are durable, upgradeable, reliable, and designed to thrive in the digital age. Its product portfolio consists of varied radars like airborne ground surveillance radar systems, AN/APY-9 Radar, sniper advanced targeting pod, Sentinel A4, long-range discrimination radar and many more. With a wide variety of radars in its portfolio, LMT thus enjoys solid demand in the global military radar market.

Growth Prospects

Per Mordor Intelligence projections, the global military radar market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 4.5% over the 2022-2031 period. Such projections further exemplify immense opportunities for Lockheed Martin to capitalize on the expanding market.

Such growth projections will not only benefit Lockheed Martin but also prominent defense majors, namely Northrop Grumman NOC, Raytheon Technologies RTX and BAE Systems BAESY, which are involved in radar manufacturing and offer associated support.

Northrop Grumman has been at the forefront of AESA radar innovations for more than 60 years. The AESA radars provide unparalleled battlespace situational awareness and air-to-air and air-to-ground superiority. A few of NOC’s renowned radars are the AN/AAQ-24(V) Directional Infrared Countermeasure system, the AN/APG-77 AESA radar and the AN/APG-81 AESA fire control radar.

Northrop Grumman has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2022 sales implies a 2.6% improvement over 2021’s reported figure.

Raytheon’s product portfolio consists of varied radars like integrated air and missile defense radars, ballistic missile radars, surveillance radars and air dominance radars. Radars like AN-SPY 6, AN-TPY-2, APG-79 and APG-82 are some of its combat-proven products that enjoy solid demand in the global military radar market.

Raytheon’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2022 sales implies a 5.8% improvement from 2021’s reported figure.

BAE Systems is at the forefront of radar tracking technology, delivering systems that provide precision tracking data to range commanders with superior situational awareness and various target tracking solutions. It has delivered numerous state-of-the-art land-based fixed, transportable, mobile as well as shipborne precision Time Space and Position Information tracking radar systems to domestic and international customers.

BAE Systems boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2022 sales implies a 25.5% improvement over 2021’s reported figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Lockheed Martin have rallied 11% against the industry’s fall of 44.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.