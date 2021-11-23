Lockheed (LMT) Wins $115M Deal to Support Aegis Combat System

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business division, Rotary and Mission Systems, recently secured a modification contract involving the Aegis Combat System. The award has been offered by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $114.6 million, the contract is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. Per the terms, Lockheed Martin will manage AEGIS Combat System Engineering Agent efforts for the design, development, integration, test and delivery of Advanced Capability Build 20.

Work related to the deal will be executed in Moorestown, NJ.

Importance of Aegis Combat System

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, Aegis Weapon System is the world’s premier naval air defense system and the sea-based element of the United States’ Ballistic Missile Defense System. A key component of this naval warfare system is the SPY-1 multi-function phased array radar, which is the world’s most advanced and versatile maritime radar. It is scalable to meet the mission needs for a range of ships from corvettes to aircraft carriers.

Globally, the Aegis Weapon System is at sea or part of current new ship construction programs for more than 100 ships.

Looking Ahead

Countries worldwide have been reinforcing their military resources due to intense geo-political tensions and amplified terrorist threats. This has spurred demand for missile systems. The United States, which is the largest exporter of military weaponries worldwide, is also focused on strengthening its military resources, with Aegis being one of the key defense programs. This is quite evident from the allotment of a $1 billion investment plan in the U.S. fiscal 2022 defense budget for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense systems. So, we may expect a solid flow of contracts from the Pentagon involving Aegis systems.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Lockheed Martin have lost 7.2% compared to the industry's decline of 33%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

