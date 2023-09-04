Lockheed (LMT) Wins $81.3M Contract for Littoral Combat Ship

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT clinched a modification contract to provide class design support, integrated data and product model environment support for the Littoral Combat Ship (“LCS”).

Valued at $81.3 million, the deal has been awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. The contract is expected to be complete by August 2024. The work related to this deal will be carried out at multiple locations across the United States.

What’s Favoring Lockheed Martin?

Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the naval combat system market is likely to witness a CAGR of more than 2.5% during the 2022-2027 period. This should contribute to LMT’s growth prospects as the company is the prime contractor of navy combat ships.

Its LCS is a resilient, flexible warship, equipped with advanced capabilities, including advanced sensors, missiles and cutting-edge cyber systems. Its speed, strength and versatility make it a critical tool to help sailors achieve their missions.

Backed by such advanced features and probable solid growth prospects in the naval combat system market, Lockheed Martin may continue to witness a strong order inflow for LCS, like the latest one. This will continue to boost its revenues and long-term growth prospects.

Peer Prospects

Other defense companies that may enjoy the perks of the expanding naval combat system market are as follows:

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII: Huntington Ingalls is known for specializing in manufacturing amphibious assault and expeditionary ships and provides more than 70% of ships for the U.S. Navy.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntington Ingalls’ 2023 earnings implies a growth rate of 0.3% from the prior-year reported figure. Shares of HII have appreciated 6.3% in the past three months.

General Dynamics GD: General Dynamics' National Steel and Shipbuilding Company has an extensive history of designing, building and repairing ships for the U.S. government and commercial customers.

General Dynamics has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.9%. GD shares have rallied 8.1% in the past three months.

BAE Systems plc BAESY: BAE Systems’ Maritime is poised to benefit as it designs and manufactures naval ships and submarines as well as state-of-the-art combat systems and equipment. The company also provides maintenance and modernization programs to support ships and equipment in service worldwide.

BAE Systems boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 14%. Shares of BAE Systems have appreciated 9% in the past three months.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Lockheed Martin have increased 7.1% against the industry’s fall of 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.