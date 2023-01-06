Lockheed (LMT) Wins $131M Deal for AEGIS Weapon System

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business segment, Rotary and Mission Systems, recently secured a modification contract involving the AEGIS weapon system (AWS) capabilities. The award has been provided by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $130.9 million, the contract is projected to be completed by March 2025. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed will provide AEGIS Combat System engineering agent products for the continued performance of engineering, development and delivery of AEGIS Weapon System capabilities.

The AEGIS weapon system will be deployed in FFG 62 and Coast Guard OPC3 Athena ships. The majority of the work related to this deal will be executed in Moorestown, NJ.

Importance of AWS

The Aegis Combat System is the U.S. Navy’s most modern surface combat system. It has been designed as a complete system, most suitable for military missions, and includes the missile launching element, the computer programs, the radar and the displays that are fully integrated to work together. This makes AWS the first fully integrated combat system built to defend against advanced air and surface threats.

Due to its remarkable features that are well-suited for any military mission, Lockheed Martin continues to witness a steady inflow of orders involving this combat system. The latest contract win is a testament to the same. This, in turn, should bolster LMT’s revenues from the combat system.

Growth Prospects

The Russia-Ukraine warfare has led many nations to increase their defense spending for strengthening their defense landscape. With defense arsenals and ammunitions forming an integral part of an efficient defense system, defense products have been witnessing a surge in demand lately. In this context, the demand for an efficient combat system that can augment naval sea warfare capabilities may also increase manifold in the future.

Per Mordor Intelligence projections, the global naval combat system market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.5% over the 2022-2027 period. Such projections further exemplify immense opportunities for Lockheed Martin to capitalize on the expanding market with its state-of-the-art combat system.

Such abounding growth projections will also benefit prominent defense majors, namely Raytheon Technologies RTX, BAE Systems BAESY and Elbit Systems ESLT, as these stocks have immense presence in the naval combat space.

Raytheon Technologies’ Missiles & Defense serves as the prime mission systems equipment integrator for all electronic and combat systems for the DDG 1000 program, America’s next-generation combat ship. Raytheon provides a ship with a computing environment, electronic modular enclosures, an integrated undersea warfare system, an MK57 vertical launching system, an advanced gun system and an integrated power system.

Raytheon’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2022 sales implies an improvement of 4.3% from the 2021 reported figure.

BAE Systems designs and manufactures naval ships and submarines as well as state-of-the-art combat systems and equipment. Its INTeACT combat management systems provide mission-critical capabilities and a vital advantage in combat.

The long-term earnings growth rate of BAESY is pegged at 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2022 sales suggests an improvement of 22.7% from the 2021 reported figure.

Elbit Systems has more than three decades of experience in the design and development of high-performance naval combat systems, including shipboard combat management systems, assuring information dominance over potential enemies, supporting a Common Tactical Picture, shortening decision cycles and executing rapid, accurate weapon engagement. Its submarine ELINT systems can detect and recognize threats under dense electromagnetic conditions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESLT’s 2022 sales suggests a growth rate of 4.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Lockheed Martin have rallied 32.4% against the industry’s decline of 5.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.