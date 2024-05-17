Lockheed (LMT) Secures $221M Contract to Aid MLRS Program

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently clinched a modification contract for providing Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) requirements. The award has been offered by Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Valued at $221.2 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Apr 30, 2028. The work related to this deal will be executed in Grand Prairie, New Boston, TX and Camden, AK.

What’s Favoring Lockheed?

Nations are reinforcing their military capabilities to strengthen their defense structure in the growing threat environment. Spending on missile capabilities has increased, resulting in a significant order inflow for companies like Lockheed Martin, which enjoy a dominant position in the development of missiles.



To this end, it is imperative to mention that LMT’s MLRS Family of Munitions includes a variety of precision-strike rockets and missiles, with ongoing evolutionary development to meet the needs of today’s warfighter. These are fired from both the MLRS M270 family of launchers and the HIMARS launchers.

Such remarkable features of the MLRS are likely to have boosted its demand significantly and, in turn, led to solid contract flows for Lockheed.

What Lies Ahead?

The global peace index reflects an unstable environment worldwide with the Russia-Ukraine war continuing for more than two years now, in addition to the ongoing hostility prevalent in different parts of the Middle East. This has set the stage for the defense sector to witness rising demand for military products, particularly missiles, as nations worldwide strive to protect their borders from unprecedented attacks.

This should bode well for the missile industry, as evident from the Mordor Intelligence firm’s report, which estimates the missile and missile defense systems market to witness a CAGR of 5% over the 2024-2029 period.

LMT’s proficiency in missile manufacturing positions it favorably to capitalize on such market growth opportunities. Notably, Lockheed’s Missiles and Fire Control unit provides combat-proven air and missile defense systems as well as tactical missiles, apart from MLRS. These include Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile and a few more missile programs.

Opportunities for Peers

LMT apart, other prominent defense contractors that stand to benefit from the expanding missile and missile defense systems market are as follows:



Northrop Grumman NOC: Northrop is a prominent developer of missile systems and counter systems, including strategic deterrents, subsystems and components. Its product portfolio includes the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System propulsion and warhead subsystems, the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile and a few other combat-proven products that support missile defense systems.

NOC boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Northrop’s 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 4.6% from the 2023 reported figure.

General Dynamics GD: General Dynamics’ Ordnance and Tactical Systems is the system integrator of the 2.75-inch Hydra-70 family of rockets. It also produces composite rocket motor cases and launch tubes for tactical and strategic missiles.

GD has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Dynamics’ 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 10.5% from the 2023 reported figure.

RTX Corp. RTX: RTX’s business unit, Missiles and Defense, is a prominent U.S. missile maker. Its portfolio includes the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, the AIM-9X Block II missile, RAM-guided missile weapon system.

RTX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 6.2% from the 2023 reported figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Lockheed Martin have risen 1.6% against the industry’s 8.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

