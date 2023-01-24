Lockheed (LMT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.79 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.41 by 5.1%. The bottom line also improved 7.9% year over year.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $7.40 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $7.47 in the prior-year quarter.

For the full-year 2022, the company reported adjusted earnings of $27.23 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.70 by 25.5%. GAAP earnings for the full-year 2022 came in at $21.66 compared with $22.76 in 2021.

Our model projected adjusted earnings of $7.25 per share for the fourth quarter and $26.88 per share for 2022.

Operational Highlights

In the reported quarter, net sales amounted to $19 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.25 billion by 4.1%. The top line rose 7.3% from the $17.7 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the full-year 2022, net sales came in at $66 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.24 billion by 1.2%. However, net sales declined 1.5% year over year.

Our model projected net sales of $18.26 billion for the fourth quarter and $65.25 billion for 2022.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lockheed Martin Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lockheed Martin Corporation Quote

Backlog

Lockheed Martin ended 2022 (on Dec 31, 2022) with $149.99 billion in the backlog compared with $135.36 billion at the end of 2021. Of this, the Aeronautics segment accounted for $56.63 billion, while Rotary and Mission Systems contributed $34.95 billion.

Meanwhile, Space Systems and the Missiles and Fire Control segments contributed $29.68 billion and $28.74 billion, respectively.

Segmental Performance

Aeronautics: Sales improved 7% year over year to $7.64 billion, primarily driven by higher sales from the F-35 program, the C-130 program and classified contracts. The segment’s operating profit decreased 0.5% year over year to $816 million. The operating margin contracted 80 basis points (bps) to 10.7%.

Missiles and Fire Control: Quarterly sales rose 2% year over year to $3.29 billion due to higher sales from tactical and strike missile programs. The segment’s operating profit increased 2.9% year over year to $451 million, while the operating margin expanded 10 bps to 13.7%.

Space Systems: Sales increased 12% year over year to $3.27 billion in the fourth quarter due to higher sales from strategic and missile defense programs, national security space programs and commercial civil space programs. The segment’s operating profit decreased 25% to $231 million. The operating margin contracted 340 bps to 7.1% in the quarter under review.

Rotary and Mission Systems: Quarterly revenues increased 8% on a year-over-year basis to $4.80 billion. The increase was primarily due to higher sales for integrated warfare systems and sensors programs, Sikorsky helicopter programs and the Combat Rescue Helicopter program.

The segment’s operating profit rose 13.4% to $508 million in the fourth quarter. The operating margin expanded 60 bps to 10.6% in the reported quarter.

Financial Condition

Lockheed Martin’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.55 billion at the end of 2022 compared with $3.60 billion at the end of 2021. Cash from operating activities at the end of 2022 amounted to $7.80 billion compared with $9.22 billion a year ago.

Guidance

Lockheed Martin initiated its financial guidance for 2023. The company expects 2023 revenues in the range of $65-66 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues, which is pegged at $65.72 billion, is in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Earnings per share are anticipated in the band of $26.60-$26.90 for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s full-year earnings of $27.38 per share is higher than the midpoint of LMT’s guidance range. Also, the company expects its free cash flow guidance to be approximately $6.2 billion for 2023.

Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Q4 Defense Earnings

Textron Inc. TXT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 25 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.67 billion, suggesting a rise of 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Textron’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.01 per share, indicating an improvement of 7.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Boeing Company BA is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25 before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boeing’s total revenues is pegged at $19.43 billion, suggesting a 31.3% improvement from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s bottom line is pegged at earnings of 30 cents per share, indicating a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $7.69.

Airbus Group EADSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #2. Airbus boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $60.8 billion.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.