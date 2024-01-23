Lockheed (LMT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $7.90 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 by 8.8%. The bottom line also improved 1.4% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $7.58 per share compared with $7.40 in the prior-year period.

Lockheed reported 2023 adjusted earnings of $27.82 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.24 by 2.1%. The bottom line also rose 2.2% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure.

Operational Highlights

Net sales were $18.87 billion in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.98 billion by 4.9%. The top line, however, decreased 0.6% from $18.99 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales were $67.57 billion in 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.68 billion by 1.3%. The top line also rose 2.4% from $65.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog

Lockheed’s backlog as of Dec 31, 2023, was $160.57 billion compared with $156.03 billion at the end of third-quarter 2023.

Our model projected a backlog worth $169.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Aeronautics segment accounted for $60.16 billion of this amount, while Rotary and Mission Systems contributed $37.73 billion. The Missiles and Fire Control, and the Space Systems segments contributed $32.23 billion and $30.46 billion, respectively.

Segmental Performance

Aeronautics: Sales decreased 0.3% year over year to $7.61 billion on account of lower sales from the F-35 program due to lower volume from production contracts.

The segment’s operating profit deteriorated 6.7% year over year to $761 million. The operating margin also contracted 70 basis points (bps) to 10%.

Missiles and Fire Control: Quarterly sales dropped 3.5% year over year to $3.17 billion. This was on account of lower net sales from integrated air and missile defense programs, primarily due to supplier cost timing on PAC-3 missiles.

The segment’s operating profit decreased 12.4% year over year to $395 million, while the operating margin of 12.5% deteriorated 120 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Space Systems: Sales increased 3.5% year over year to $3.38 billion due to higher sales from strategic and missile defense programs, driven by a ramp-up in the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) development program.

The segment’s operating profit improved 31.2% to $307 million. The operating margin expanded 190 bps to 9.2% in the quarter under review.

Rotary and Mission Systems: Quarterly revenues declined 2% to $4.71 billion on a year-over-year basis. This was primarily driven by lower sales from integrated warfare systems and sensors programs as well as from training and logistics solutions programs.

The segment’s operating profit rose 2% to $579 million in the reported quarter. The operating margin expanded 50 bps to 12.3% in the same time frame.

Financial Condition

Lockheed’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.44 billion at the end of 2023 compared with $2.55 billion at the end of 2022.

Cash from operating activities amounted to $7.92 billion during 2023 compared with $7.80 billion in the year-ago period.

Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2023, totaled $17.29 billion, up from $15.43 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

2024 Guidance

Lockheed has provided its financial guidance for 2024. The company expects revenues in the range of $68.50-$70.00 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $68.59 billion, which lies lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

LMT expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $25.65-$26.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s full-year EPS is pinned at $26.70, higher than the company’s guided range.

Lockheed expects to generate free cash flow in the range of $6.00-$6.30 billion during 2024.

Zacks Rank

LMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Upcoming Q4 Defense Earnings

Textron TXT is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.92 billion, indicating a 7.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Textron’s earnings is pinned at $1.53 per share, indicating a 43% year-over-year improvement.

The Boeing Company BA is set to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $21.23 billion, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase.

The bottom-line estimate for BA is pegged at a loss of 72 cents per share, indicating a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $1.75.

Northrop Grumman NOC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.44 billion, indicating a 4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Northrop’s earnings is pinned at $5.75 per share, indicating a 23.3% year-over-year decline.

