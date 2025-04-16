Lockheed (LMT) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin (LMT) will report quarterly earnings of $6.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $17.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lockheed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Aeronautics' to come in at $6.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' reaching $4.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control' stands at $3.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Space' should arrive at $3.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Aeronautics' will reach $688.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $679 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Space' will reach $307.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $325 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems' will reach $465.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $430 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control' of $462.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $311 million.



Shares of Lockheed have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LMT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

