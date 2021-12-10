Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition - source

WASHINGTON/HELSINKI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's LMT.N F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Sweden's Saab SAABb.ST, U.S. rival Boeing BA.N, France's Dassault AVMD.PA and Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Essi Lehto in Helsinki; editing by Tim Hepher)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

