Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition - source

Mike Stone Reuters
Essi Lehto Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

WASHINGTON/HELSINKI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's LMT.N F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Sweden's Saab SAABb.ST, U.S. rival Boeing BA.N, France's Dassault AVMD.PA and Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L.

