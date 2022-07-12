Lockheed delivers first model of new rocket launcher to U.S. Army

July 12 (Reuters) - Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N said on Tuesday it had handed over the first model of its newest mobile rocket launcher to the U.S. Army.

The United States and its allies have recently supplied weapons worth billions of dollars to Ukraine to help it repel an invasion by Russia, which Moscow claims is a "special operation".

Lockheed said the new multiple launch rocket system, named M270A2, can be transported by large military transport aircraft C-17 and C-5. (https://lmt.co/3bWXFV8)

Britain, an M270A2 customer, said last month it will supply Ukraine with some of its older multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away. (https://reut.rs/3yA4eVl)

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

