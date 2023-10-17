News & Insights

Companies
LMT

Lockheed beats estimates on sustained weapons demand amid geopolitical tensions

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

October 17, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur and Mike Stone for Reuters ->

By Pratyush Thakur and Mike Stone

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin LMT.N reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions fueled sustained demand for its military equipment.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has prompted restocking arms and ammunition such as shoulder-fired missiles, artillery and other weaponry, providing U.S. defense companies with lucrative Pentagon contracts.

Lockheed's weapons, such as the guided multiple launch rocket system and Javelin anti-tank missiles, made in conjunction with defense company RTX RTX.N, have proven critical to Ukraine's war efforts.

However, Lockheed is still hindered by pandemic-related labor and supply chain disruptions in its aeronautics business which makes the advanced fighter jet F-35.

"We are still paced by a few key items," Lockheed's Chief Operating Officer Frank St John told Reuters in an interview, such as "processor assemblies, solid rocket motors, castings and forgings", though they have seen progress in this last quarter.

As a result, sales at its aeronautics unit, the largest by size, saw a 5.2% decline in the third quarter.

The company last month cut its full-year F-35 jet delivery target on supplier delays but reaffirmed its 2023 financial goals on Tuesday.

Revenue at the Missiles and Fire Control unit, which makes the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, was $2.94 billion, up 3.8% from a year earlier.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed posted a net income of $6.73 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 24, beating estimates of $6.67 per share.

Quarterly net sales rose around 1.78% to $16.88 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $16.74 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru, Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMT
RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.