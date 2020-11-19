AMMO, which manufactures ammunition products for the sporting and other industries, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Scottsdale, AZ-based company plans to raise $15 million by offering 7.1 million shares at $2.10, below that last close of its shares on the OTCQB (POWW). At the midpoint of the proposed range, AMMO would command a market value of $121 million.



The company designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, and law enforcement and military agencies, among others. AMMO uses predominantly American-made components and raw materials, and it operates facilities in Payson, Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Through its acquisition of Jagemann Stamping's ammunition casing manufacturing and sales operations, the company is now able to sell ammunition casings products of various types.



AMMO was founded in 2016 and booked $29 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol POWW. Alexander Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Locked and loaded: Ammunition manufacturer AMMO sets terms for $15 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

