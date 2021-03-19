BP

Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower

Contributors
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 19 (Reuters) - European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.6% by 0809 GMT, tracking a dour session on Wall Street overnight after U.S. bond yields surged. .N

France's CAC 40 .FCHI was down 0.7% after the nation imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the health crisis.

Oil & gas .SXEP, banks .SX7P, and miners .SXPP led the declines as the fresh lockdowns dampened hopes of a swift economic rebound. O/RMET/L

Shares in BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Total TOTF.PA fell between 1.8% and 2.9% after crude prices plunged almost 7% overnight on fears the new lockdowns will hurt fuel demand. O/R

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters