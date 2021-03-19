Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 19 (Reuters) - European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.6% by 0809 GMT, tracking a dour session on Wall Street overnight after U.S. bond yields surged. .N

France's CAC 40 .FCHI was down 0.7% after the nation imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the health crisis.

Oil & gas .SXEP, banks .SX7P, and miners .SXPP led the declines as the fresh lockdowns dampened hopes of a swift economic rebound. O/RMET/L

Shares in BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Total TOTF.PA fell between 1.8% and 2.9% after crude prices plunged almost 7% overnight on fears the new lockdowns will hurt fuel demand. O/R

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

