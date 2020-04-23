Lockdown to cut Gold Fields' South Deep output by 32,000 ounces

World Markets

Gold Fields on Thursday said it expects to lose 32,000 ounces of production at its South African South Deep mine due to a nationwide lockdown.

The miner said group gold production for the quarter ended March 31 was 537,000 ounces, down from 542,000 ounces a year earlier, with all regions tracking the annual guidance.

"The impact of the pandemic has been relatively muted on our operations, with production only slightly affected. However, the

situation is fluid and there is the possibility of further lockdowns and restrictions in the countries in which we have a presence which may lead to production disruptions in future," Gold Fields said.

