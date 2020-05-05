Lockdown Pushes Up Online Gaming Traffic: 5 Stocks to Buy

Online gaming traffic in the United States jumped 75% week over week between Mar 12 and Mar 19, according to data collected by GoldenCasinoNews. Video and online game sales in the United States have been so following the coronavirus pandemic that has compelled millions to stay at home.

The United States represents the second-largest gaming market in the world. And with nothing much to do in quarantine, most people are keeping themselves busy by either video streaming or playing video games.

Videogames Traffic Jumps

According to GoldenCasinoNews, online gaming traffic increased 75% between Mar 12 and Mar 19 as more people changed their gaming habits amid the coronavirus outbreak. More than 20% people in the United States spent more time on gaming during the lockdown.

The online games segment refers to multiplayer online games, as well as casual and social games that can be played directly in a browser or via applications that need to be installed. The most-significant percentage of online gamers who changed their spending habits is aged between 18 and 29. Around 30% of respondents aged between 30 and 44 said they expect to do the same.

Also, statistics showed that the number of online users in the United States is set to reach 63.7 million this year. The number is expected to surpass 66 million by the end of 2024.

Online Gaming Industry Poised to Grow

The U.S. online gaming industry is the second-largest in the world, led by China. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the online gaming industry was forecast to generate $3.5 billion in profits in 2020, less than 25% compared with China. However, online gaming traffic and player bases are likely to change by the year end, according to the study. Also, the number of users in the U.S. online gaming segment is expected to reach 63.7 million in 2020, with a user penetration of 19.3%.

Our Choices

With stay-at-home orders and lockdown likely to remain in place, let’s look at five gaming stocks that are set to rally in the near future on surging traffic.

Electronic Arts Inc. EA is a leading developer, marketer, publisher and distributor of interactive games (video game software and content). It distributes gaming content and services through multiple distribution channels as well as directly to consumers. Electronic Arts has a strong content portfolio of blockbuster games including FIFA, Madden, Star Wars, Battlefield and Anthem.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 0.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the past 60 days. Electronic Arts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU provides a game-centric live streaming platform. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. Its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 88.2%. DouYu has a Zacks Rank #1.

Super League Gaming Inc. SLGG is an amateur e-sports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League’s shares have gained 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. It sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Capcom Co., Ltd. CCOEY plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 29.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.5% over the past 60 days. Capcom has a Zacks Rank #1.

Nintendo Co. NTDOY is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. It manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 24.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.5% over the past 60 days. Nintendo has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

