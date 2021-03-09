Lockdown of greater Paris not on the cards, says health director

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Hospitals in and around Paris are under great strain due to the spread of COVID-19 variants, but authorities are not considering a regional lockdown, France's health director said on Tuesday.

(Adds context)

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Hospitals in and around Paris are under great strain due to the spread of COVID-19 variants, but authorities are not considering a regional lockdown, France's health director said on Tuesday.

Jerome Salomon spoke a day after medical authorities in the Paris region - which accounts for about one-sixth of France's population - ordered hospitals to cancel 40% of their regular activities to make space for critical COVID-19 patients.

"A lockdown in the greater Paris region is not on the agenda," Salomon told RTL radio.

"Lockdown is a last resort measure that would be submitted to the government and the president if we were under the impression the hospital system could not cope," Salomon said.

On a national level, the number of people treated in French intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 reached a 14-1/2-week-high on Monday, at 3,849. That figure is close to 1,000 in the Paris region. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Andrew Heavens) ((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE PARIS (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters