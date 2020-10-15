Lockdown fears, U.S. stimulus doubts hit European shares

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Oct 15 (Reuters) - European shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday as concerns about the economic damage from more coronavirus-induced lockdowns and fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus before the presidential election dented demand for equities globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 1.3% as France imposed curfews and other European nations said they were closing schools and cancelling surgeries to tackle the surge in COVID-19 infections ahead of the winter season.

Bourses in France .FCHI, Italy .FTMIB, Spain .IBEX and Germany .GDAXI fell between 1.3% and 1.6%.

In the UK, ex-dividend trading weighed on the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE, while investors looked for signs of progress in a Brexit trade deal with the two-day European Union summit set to kick off later in the day. .L

Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S shed 1.9% even as it posted record revenue in its diagnostics division that offset declining drug sales and kept it on track to meet its full-year 2020 targets.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

