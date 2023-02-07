LockBit ransomware group threatens to publish stolen Royal Mail data - TechCrunch

Feb 7 (Reuters) - UK's Royal Mail, which has been grappling with a cyberattack for about a month now, was added to ransomware group LockBit's dark web leak site this week, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

LockBit was threatening to publish "all available (Royal Mail) data" on Thursday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.