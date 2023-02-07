LockBit ransomware group threatens to publish stolen Royal Mail data - TechCrunch

February 07, 2023 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - UK's Royal Mail, which has been grappling with a cyberattack for about a month now, was added to ransomware group LockBit's dark web leak site this week, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

LockBit was threatening to publish "all available (Royal Mail) data" on Thursday, according to the report.

